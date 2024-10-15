Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner Jada P is making headlines after a video of her huge baby bump made the rounds online

Jada P recently attended a Lauryn Hill concert at the O2 Arena, and she was seen dancing happily with her bump

The video of heavily pregnant Jada P drew a series of questions from netizens who wondered why Wizkid hadn’t married her yet

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s partner, Jada ‘P’ Pollock, has drawn the attention of fans with her big baby bump.

Just recently, the heavily pregnant mum of two attended a Lauryn Hill concert at the O2 Arena, where she posted videos on social media.

One of the videos included Jada showcasing her big baby bump as she danced happily at the event. The clip soon went viral online.

Fans query Wizkid over his heavily pregnant partner Jada P. Photos: @jada_P_, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Jada P’s baby bump

After the video of Jada heavily pregnant went viral, many Nigerians queried her relationship with Wizkid. Some wondered why the Grammy-winning star had yet to marry her, seeing as they would soon have three kids together.

Read some of their comments below:

Kiitfoundation:

“We only live once and making the best of it is all that counts; she looks beautiful btw.”

Theperfectgiftg:

“Nothing concern this one with T pain regime.”

Dumbperry:

“Just be rich in this life if ur a man.”

juliekwueme:

“Dis one just de born every year without doing wedding.”

Elvisx.x_:

“Occupation: wizkid baby mama.”

dulcelily001:

“Forever a baby mama😂.”

ngf_zoe__:

“Why Wizkid don’t marry her already 🤦‍♀️😭she on baby #3 😭.”

Bettyruth0007:

“I pray it’s a girl.”

big_c.h.u.k.s:

“David and Wizkid actually have unproblematic women in their life's. But can't say same for the both of them. 😂😂”

Miss_stormiee:

“Having 3 kids for a man that is not married to you is insane.”

Wizkid’s Jada P shares inspirational quote

The superstar's baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, gave a TED talk.

In a concise post shared on Elon Musk’s X, the mum of two spoke on the powerful influence our thoughts have on our lives.

She further pointed out that the way we think shapes who we are and how we feel; however, many read different meanings to it, as it showed in their reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng