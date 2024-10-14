Yoruba actress Lola Idije has reacted to rumours suggesting that her junior college Biodun Okeowo, widely known as Omoborty, snatched her daughter's husband

Recall that Omoborty broke her silver in a live video session, where she cleared beyond reasonable doubt that her man is no way affiliated with Lola Idije's daughter

In reaction to the online commotion, Lola Idije shared strong prayer points via her official social media page

Social media users have been plagued with another rumour concerning the entertainment industry, as Popular Yoruba actress Biodun 'Omoborty' Okeowo is being accused of snatching her senior colleague, Lola Idije's daughter's husband.

Recall that Omoborty and her man tied the knot some months ago and flooded timelines. However, news suddenly broke that her husband was previously with Lola Idije's daughter. Although the actress refuted the rumours via an IG Live session, Lola Idije reacted.

Lola Idije breaks silence over rumors about her daughter and Omoborty's husband. Credit: @officialomoborty, @lola_idije

Reacting to the rumour, Lola Idije shared a powerful prayer point about the situation. She shared a video of a woman saying prayers in Yoruba, which reads: "What’s rightfully mine shall not be given to someone else."

Her post has attracted the attention of social media users who are now trying to decipher the situation.

Lola Idije's post trends online

@horlubunmy:

"Who else believe gistlover is among the actors and she’s a woman."

@modupe_ola_jewelry:

"Gistlover will not just forge story,there is no smoke without fire."

@seun_yetty123:

"Mama lola is a brave woman now why is she scared to come out with her full chest, why cutting corners."

@phynagold_arab:

"It is getting dirty bayi ooo."

@endowedfunso:

"Who be ounje(food) who is the real owner? Who be AJA? Who be Otta? Who won gbaa ounje pada like this?"

@raheematalli:

"A man that wants to be with you cannot be snatched. If he was, then he is not worth it."

@bestlifelappysoguns:

"But jokes apart this is a powerful prayer ooo."

Moments from Kunle Afolayan’s mum’s 80th birthday

Meanwhile, the Afolayans, who are one of the popular families in Nollywood, linked up to celebrate their mum's 80th birthday.

Pictures from the event showed Moji, Kunle, Gabriel, and their aunty Lola Idije, a veteran actress, in lovely attire.

Some of the pictures left their fans gushing, while others penned messages to the Afolayan's matriarch.

