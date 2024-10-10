Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, has celebrated his youngest wife, Regina Daniels’ birthday

Regina turned a new age on October 10, 2024, and the father of her kids had sweet words to say to her

Ned also gave fans the details of the giveaway he was hosting in celebration of his wife’s birthday, and they reacted

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday.

On October 10, 2024, the movie star turned a new age, and her billionaire politician husband made sure it was a special one.

On his official Instagram page, Ned shared a post which included Regina’s new birthday photos and a video of him speaking about his wife’s big day.

In the clip, the older politician said that he is always happy to mark Regina’s birthday, and he wishes her all the best. Ned also expressed sadness that her birthday comes only once a year.

According to him, Regina already has virtually everything she needs in life. In his words:

“It is that time of the year again, my love Regina, I am always happy to wish you the best in all that you do. I don’t really like the idea that I have to do this once in a year, I wish you the best everyday of your life as I wish everybody else but 10th of October is your birthday and I know you love to celebrate your birthday and I wish you all the best that life can offer you. You already have virtually everything that you need in life.”

In the post's caption, Ned vowed to give out N50,000 each to lucky fans who could answer his riddle. He wrote:

“To my dear wife Gina. It’s amazing how time flies. I don’t really like the idea we have to do this only once in a year because I always wish we could celebrate you every single day. You are an amazing wife and mother and we love you so much. On behalf of the entire family especially our two lovely boys, we wish you a very happy birthday ❤️❤️ @regina.daniels

To begin the celebration of my wife I will give the first 50 correct answers 50k each that gets the answer to the following riddle.

Tell me something that flies but does not have wings 😁.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Ned Nwoko’s birthday post

Many fans reacted to Ned Nwoko’s birthday post for Regina by answering his riddle with the hopes of winning some money. Others remembered the celebrant and wished her well.

Read their comments below:

jannylambo7:

“Gina is an Angel without wings 😍.”

Diamond_vitalis129:

“Time ❤️ Happy Birthday beautiful Gina! May you live long and prosper in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏🏻.”

Badgalgigi_14:

“Well and time… they’re all lot of things that fly without wings.”

whitneybeautyandspa:

“Your wife Gina flies so high without wings 💯.”

reginaandnednwoko:

“Time flies #princenednwoko 🔥🔥. Happy Birthday beautiful Mama @regina.daniels 🥰🥰, you're worth more than gold 🥇! We your due hard fans and family celebrate you today and always 🥳.”

Esther Nwachukwu shares desire to be Regina Daniels’ co-wife

The movie star announced her intention to marry Senator Ned Nwoko (Regina Daniel's husband) as his eighth wife.

Esther Sky revealed in a trailer for 'The Honest Bunch' podcast that she will marry for money rather than love.

In the video that has since gone viral, Esther also made her societal observations about love and money, spurring reactions online.

