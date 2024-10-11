Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has voiced out his emotions amid the news of the federal government (FG) selling 50kg bags of rice at N40k

VDM described the government as one who loves to tell lies and gives the masses false hope without being remorseful

He also tackled the government for claiming that the allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members was increased to N77k

All is not well with the Nigerian economy and media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has lambasted the federal government (FG) for deceiving the people.

Verydarkman claims the government mislead the people by claiming it was selling a bag of rice for N40k.

Verydarkman stated that FG was lying when it claimed it was selling 50kg bags of rice for N40k. Meanwhile, the price is over N70k in the markets.

The media personality asked the government to show him where he could buy the bags of rice for that amount.

He also dragged the government for reporting that it had increased the allowance of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N77,000 but it was still N33k.

VDM shares consequences of bad government

According to VDM, a day is coming when the people will rise to protest against bad government and it would take the leaders unaware.

He said when that day would come, no one would fix a date and the government would learn the hard way.

Watch VDM's video below:

VDM supports young Nigerians to learn skills

Earlier, the media personality shared a video asking some Nigerians the skill they desire to learn. After he got some applications, he note that he had N250k each for four people.

He said others can still comment about the skill they wish to learn and drop their applications and he would check through his comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to VDM's video below:

@ogene_ecoonwamba:

"Keep the spirit and the energy higher."

@papimaka:

"God Bless VDM. Nah Greed go make me or anyone else who get something doing to apply."

@mac_avelli001:

"Congratulations to the winners."

@dkokopee:

"God bless you for showing people where the money dey."

VDM asks EFF to quiz Prophet Jeremiah

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin might have banned the sale of miracle soap and water, but he did not stop the sale of other spiritual items.

He took action after he was dragged by Verydarkman who noticed the preacher had deleted the sale of the miracle water from his website.

According to VDM, the preacher introduced new items for sale which were quite expensive and he called for the EFCC to look into the issue.

