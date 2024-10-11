Nigerian celebrity chef and one-time Guinness world record holder, Hilda Baci, has reacted to being called ugly on social media

The socialite recently appeared bare-faced in a video with her brother, and some netizens trolled her for her looks

Hilda reacted with an emotional post where she redefined the meaning of ugly, and it got people talking

Nigerian celebrity chef and one-time Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci was recently called ugly by social media users.

It all started when Hilda appeared in a video with her older brother without makeup. The siblings were seen dancing together to a song her brother had made about her. However, the clip drew the attention of netizens for various reasons, some of them describing the chef as ugly.

A day after the dancing video went viral, Hilda took to her Instagram page to show how much the negative comments about her looks affected her.

The celebrity chef posted a bare-faced photo of herself and redefined the meaning of Ugly in her caption. She wrote:

“U**nique

G**ifted

L**ovable

Y**ou”

Nigerians react as Hilda Baci reacts to being called ugly

Hilda Baci’s emotional reaction to being called ugly soon drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them trooped to the chef’s comment section to reassure her of her good looks. Read what some of them had to say below:

Theemaskedgirl:

“The same Hilda we watched with bare tired face during the cookathon is not naturally beautiful? People really be reaching and projecting.”

levinahairclub:

“You ignore all the beautiful comments and pick the few terrible ones 😮 you nor dey look mirror 😮 am angry with you because you don't need any 500n data to tell you how you look.”

Her_father_daughter34:

“So you really allowed twitter people talk get to you 😹.”

melanin.popper:

“Hilda, you’re beautiful. We all saw you at your lowest, you were stressed and cooked continuously for 6 days, and you were still looking very pretty! Ignore the f**ls.”

Chisomoflife_:

“It got to her 🤦‍♀️.”

careema___:

“You’re not ugly! Don’t ever for once let anybody make you feel that way!!!”

maumauuuuurrrr:

“To be honest she no fine.. but do have the body and all... The rate of everything is much... No shade.”

Veeskitchen9:

“Even if dem tell me say I no fine, I know myself say I fine.”

dimmy_cute:

“You’re so beautiful Hilda🥰.”

Big_alhajii:

“You people should be nice with ur comments..you don’t know how ur words might affect one’s feelings…you’ll should stop trolling this lady for crying out loud…her only crime was being a woman…stop stop stop.”

