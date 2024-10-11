Hilda Baci Reacts Emotionally After Being Called Ugly by Some Netizens: “It Got to Her”
- Nigerian celebrity chef and one-time Guinness world record holder, Hilda Baci, has reacted to being called ugly on social media
- The socialite recently appeared bare-faced in a video with her brother, and some netizens trolled her for her looks
- Hilda reacted with an emotional post where she redefined the meaning of ugly, and it got people talking
Nigerian celebrity chef and one-time Guinness world record holder Hilda Baci was recently called ugly by social media users.
It all started when Hilda appeared in a video with her older brother without makeup. The siblings were seen dancing together to a song her brother had made about her. However, the clip drew the attention of netizens for various reasons, some of them describing the chef as ugly.
A day after the dancing video went viral, Hilda took to her Instagram page to show how much the negative comments about her looks affected her.
The celebrity chef posted a bare-faced photo of herself and redefined the meaning of Ugly in her caption. She wrote:
“U**nique
G**ifted
L**ovable
Y**ou”
See her post below:
Nigerians react as Hilda Baci reacts to being called ugly
Hilda Baci’s emotional reaction to being called ugly soon drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them trooped to the chef’s comment section to reassure her of her good looks. Read what some of them had to say below:
Theemaskedgirl:
“The same Hilda we watched with bare tired face during the cookathon is not naturally beautiful? People really be reaching and projecting.”
levinahairclub:
“You ignore all the beautiful comments and pick the few terrible ones 😮 you nor dey look mirror 😮 am angry with you because you don't need any 500n data to tell you how you look.”
Her_father_daughter34:
“So you really allowed twitter people talk get to you 😹.”
melanin.popper:
“Hilda, you’re beautiful. We all saw you at your lowest, you were stressed and cooked continuously for 6 days, and you were still looking very pretty! Ignore the f**ls.”
Chisomoflife_:
“It got to her 🤦♀️.”
careema___:
“You’re not ugly! Don’t ever for once let anybody make you feel that way!!!”
maumauuuuurrrr:
“To be honest she no fine.. but do have the body and all... The rate of everything is much... No shade.”
Veeskitchen9:
“Even if dem tell me say I no fine, I know myself say I fine.”
dimmy_cute:
“You’re so beautiful Hilda🥰.”
Big_alhajii:
“You people should be nice with ur comments..you don’t know how ur words might affect one’s feelings…you’ll should stop trolling this lady for crying out loud…her only crime was being a woman…stop stop stop.”
Why Hilda Baci doesn’t want a man that can cook
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Hilda Baci trended for the umpteenth time over her love for cooking.
This time, the former Guinness World Record holder opened up on the type of man she wanted. She said she would prefer for him not to know how to cook.
During a podcast with Madame Joyce, Hilda said she shows love to people by cooking for them, and she would not want her man to know how to cook.
