After a lady named Stella surfaced online and claimed to have been pregnant for Burna Boy in the past, more details about their relationship have emerged

A throwback photo is now making the rounds of Burna Boy and Wizkid with the lady, Stella

The old photo drew a series of reactions from social media users who had different opinions to share

New details have emerged on the relationship between Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and a lady who claimed she was pregnant for him in the past, Uju Stella.

Recall that Stella was on a podcast where she claimed she was in a three-year relationship with Burna Boy in the past and that she was also pregnant for him, but she lost the child.

An old photo of Burna Boy with lady who claimed she was pregnant for him is stirring reactions. Photos: @burnaboygram, @stellaparadisehome

According to her, the singer was interested in taking care of the child till his mother interfered and ruined their relationship.

Burna Boy also seemingly admitted to knowing Stella in a comment on social media where he claimed she was paid for her services.

In a new development, an old video emerged on social media showing that Stella and Burna indeed knew each other.

In the photo, which was shared on Instagram by @tooxclusive_com and spotted by Legit.ng, Burna Boy, Wizkid and the lady were spotted sitting down together. See the photo below:

Fans react to throwback of Burna Boy and Stella

The old photo of Burna Boy with Wizkid and Stella drew mixed reactions after it surfaced online. Some netizens said the throwback photo did not matter. Read their comments below:

chekwubeisaac:

“Oh oh oh okay Her ranting kinda makes sense now. 🤔”

Thisischichi:

“But he never denied knowing her or even being intimate with her, like…. What does she want us to do with the information she’s sharing ? Podcast culture is getting on my nerves.”

iamubfire0:

“And so what😢.”

Johnsonokoh00:

“Stella before the 20k.”

smat_bwoy:

“Omo nah true ooooo😂.”

onyebuchyy:

“She was there for wizkid too abi, shey babe wey u carry hook up no fit chill with u? Abi Una serious girlfriend go follow Una Dey drink with red cup? Many of Una sha.”

Tolani.vibez:

“Omo I fear this life 😂.”

Lardo_blu:

“Nna no see say the girl sit down for back sit 😂 obviously na hook up girl.”

excelakah:

“Her miscarriage was a big testimony for Burna boy. No baby mama wahala every eke market days. Imagine say Burna no letter make am, this girl nogo ever talk about her relationship with Burna. In everything, just try and be successful.”

Supersonicblaze:

“And so what? People meet celebs on the first day and take pictures. Wetin she wan really achieve now as Burna no send am. She no get family to advise am say her bride price or value go reduce? Me no fit date who dey cry about another person on camera o.”

gambino137000:

“Imagine if he had never made it this far,she would have never come out to criticize him like this.”

djkayfresh__:

“Why burna come Dey lie now.”

Shennel_blaize:

“Ehhh so she wasn't lying.”

6lackro5e:

“Eyyaaa she was really there for him literally, Burna why?🙄”

Burna Boy's mother's reactions to his advert

The singer's mother reacted after seeing her son in an international advert on the streets of Dublin.

In the advert, the singer was seen with the likes of former footballer David Beckham and some top international models.

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

