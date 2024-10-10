Verydarkman has reacted to the way Nigerians are taking the news on the hike in fuel price across the nation

In a video made by the activist, he said that many people took Davido and Wizkid's beef more seriously than the fuel hike

VDM shared some details about government's plan as regards the price Nigerians will be buying fuel

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has slammed Nigerians for not paying attention to the hike in fuel price.

In a video made by the TikToker, who likes calling out celebrities, he noted that Nigerians were not serious about something that concern them.

He mentioned that they paid so much attention to Wizkid and Davido's beef. He compared the number of views the news on the increment in price of petrol got as against the news the two musician's fight gathered.

According to him, Davido and Wizkid's beef got over 30k comments, while the fuel hike got just 10k comment. He noted that Nigerians were going to suffer the hard way if they cannot prioritise issues.

VDM says fuel price will still increase

In the recording, Verydarkman explained that government was still going to increase the price of petrol.

According to him, government will equate the price of fuel in Nigerian to what applies in other parts of the world.

Verydarkman further stated that the youths were supposed to clamour for a change, but they didn't. He added that the hike will reflect in the prices of all goods and the cost of living.

Reaction trails VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what VDM said about the fuel hike. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr_vitalex_nwakaibeya:

"VDM then talk about it. If it’s Bobrisky and Blord u go carry am for head. Y can’t you carry this one fir head too. Ana ezuzu.

@luxurykars.ng:

"You better think of buying Lamborghini! Like the vibes Wizkid play with you guys argument."

@_amcasino:

"Now check the engagement on this video and check how many will miss the point."

@iambassey_official:

"I want a litre to be sold for 10k, let me know if Nigerians would have sense and do the needful."

@iamflash_ug1:

"If you dey bother about Tinubu next move you fit slump."

@chinedudonuwe:

"The Ratel Gang can never be wrong."

@utonwao42:

"See who is talking."

@amarie_431995:

"But you contributed in distracting the public ...abi nor be you be Vdm × Bob?"

@miyankee_nice:

"The Goat himself@verydarkman."

Skit maker Shank Comics react to fuel hike

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had reacted to the increment in the price of fuel in Nigeria as the economy bits harder.

In the post made by the comedian, he noted that he filled his car tank with almost N100k as he lashed out at the government.

His post sparked a series of responses from fans in the comments section as they aired their view about it.

Source: Legit.ng