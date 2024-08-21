Ex-BBNaija Star Tega Dominic Unveils Her Plan B if She Doesn’t Get Married Soon: “Body Go Tell Her”
- Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Tega Dominic has stirred mixed reactions online with a recent clip she shared on her social media handle
- The reality TV star turned show host left many shocked after she revealed her plan if she doesn't find a man to put a ring on her finger anytime soon
- Tega Dominic was married before going on the BBNaija show but lost her marriage over her alleged activities during her time on the show
Nigerian reality TV star and former BBNaija housemate Tega Dominic recently sparked mixed reactions online after a video of her revealing her plan B if marriage doesn't work.
Tega Dominic had one of the most tumultuous times after leaving the BBNaija house in 2021. She featured in the sixth edition of the show.
The reality TV star is one of the few whose marriage crashed after going on the BBNaija show and has been single since 2021.
"My plan B" - Tega Dominic reveals
A recent video of the show host outlining her plans for moving forward if she doesn't find a partner to settle down with has sparked widespread reactions.
In the viral clip, Tega Dominic noted that if she doesn't get married anytime soon, her plan B is to become an "Ashawo", a Yoruba term for prostitute.
Here's the viral clip below:
Netizens react to Tega's Plan B
Below are some of the reactions that trailed Tega Dominic's video after she revealed her plan B:
@demayke1989:
"Sha dem say her puna dey smell fish? So de business no go move for her."
@thelma_damilola:
"Tega just want to trend."
@sweetzu22:
"The one wey she dey do since nkor."
@omaberry2024:
"Ashawo keh? Na her body go hear am."
@adadiofuonyemma:
"Ike gwulu!"
@lovealwaysify:
"It’s a trending sound. Calm your tiiits guys."
@Gloriecreamycake:
"I love the way she stands up for herself even with Nigerian mouth. She's a strong woman."
@blackgirl_lala19:
"Don't take it personal na tiktok trend😂😂😂😂ooooh I love her."
