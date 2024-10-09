Nigerians Mourn With Ex Super Eagles Star After He Announced the Demise of His Father
- The Nigerian football fans have joined former Super Eagles star in mourning after the demise of his father
- Ex-international midfielder John Ogu announced in the early hours of today that his father had passed on
- The 36-year-old has not played for the national team since he finished third in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations
Nigerian football fans have joined former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu in mourning after he announced the demise of his father in the early hours of today.
Ogu, a member of Nigeria's team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has yet to feature for the team since the tournament ended.
He has spent the majority of his club career in the Israeli league playing for top clubs, including Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Hapoel Nof HaGalil and most recently Maccabi Jaffa.
Ogu announces father's death
Ogu took to his social media pages to announce the death of his father at around 4 am local time, sharing a picture of a burning candle with a touching message.
“I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever. RIP Dad,” he wrote.
Former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye led fans in sending condolences to the 36-year-old midfielder:
“May God comfort you John(@ogujohnugo). I remember meeting him in Asaba during one of our games back in the days. Be strong for the rest of the family my guy,” he wrote.
@cybereagles replied:
“Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, May looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow. 🕯️🙏🏾”
@YinyeSwit wrote:
“May the good Lord grant you and your family the fortitude to bear. My Condolences Odogwu🙏”
Ogu claims Osimhen apologised to Finidi
Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu claimed that Osimhen has apologised to Finidi after his “moment of madness” on Instagram live weeks ago.
Ogu defended his former national teammate, claiming the striker said what he felt at that moment but it does not represent who he is as he is a humble player.
