Wizkid was one of the top celebrities at the 23rd birthday celebration of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

Saka, who turned 21 on September 5, celebrated his special day following their 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton

The England sportsman booked out a Mayfair restaurant and had some of the world's most famous musicians perform, including the Afrobeat star

Nigerian international music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, performed live at Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's 23rd birthday party.

The occasion, held at a rented Mayfair restaurant, was a lavish celebration for the England international, who turned 23 on September 5.

Wizkid made Bukayo Saka's birthday memorable. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The gathering came after Arsenal's excellent 3-1 Premier League victory over Southampton.

Saka, noted for his modesty on and off the pitch, celebrated in style with friends, family and music industry luminaries.

According to Daily Mail, one of the night's highlights was Saka dancing with his girlfriend, Tolami Benson, who looked magnificent in an all-white off-the-shoulder outfit.

A saxophonist serenaded the couple, adding to the ambience and making the event unique and intimate.

Saka's close buddy, British rapper Dave, also performed that night. The rapper performed a unique set that included his popular song "Location," which is a fan favourite and has achieved huge chart success.

Wizkid was another standout performer, bringing his global Afrobeats sound to the event. The Nigerian superstar's performance was a standout of the event, as he joined Saka in commemorating the footballer's milestone birthday.

During his appreciation speech, Saka thanked his friends, family, and teammates for attending. He said:

'I want to thank Santan Dave, he put on a great performance for all of us,' Saka said. 'I am going to start with my team, I spend every day with you guys, sometimes too much time but honestly, I love you all.

'I love all of you guys and I appreciate you coming. This year, I really believe we're going to win the league.'

He added: 'The girlfriends, the wives, all of the friends that came, you guys are even more special. I see the smile that everyone comes in with. I am incredibly grateful for you as well.

'My family as well, my cousins my brothers, I love you. You guys mean everything to me. Thank you, everyone, for making tonight special for me and let's enjoy the rest of the night.'

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Mart_afc2:

"Notice how Wizkid was there but Davido wasn't. Levels."

@YNGWere166174:

"Once a Gunner is always a Gunner a big happy birthday to you Bukayo we love you forever in our soul."

@IfeePeter:

"Saka knows the real 001."

@Xavier_OrevaX:

"Wizkid loves birthdays party performances."

@Amarab72:

"Sounds like an incredible birthday celebration! Saka knows how to throw a memorable party."

@Mizter_eric:

"Starboy met starboy."

Bukayo eulogizes Wizkid

The British/Nigerian football star brightened the timeliness following his recent meeting with Afrobeats star Wizkid.

The Arsenal winger scored the opening goal that led to their victory against Liverpool on February 4.

Following a successful match, the football star and the Made in Lagos crooner shared a beautiful moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng