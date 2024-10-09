Top Nigerian actor and comedian Nosa Rex has shared his hot take on Burna Boy's arrest of Speed Darlington after disrespecting him

Legit.ng reported that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him

Speaking on the issue, Nosa Rex asks VDM, who had opposed Burna Boy's approach, if it was okay for Akpi to disrespect the singer

Nigerian movie star Nosa Rex has posed a question to Nigerians, including VDM, who made it seem like Speed Darlington was a victim in what transpired between him and singer Burna Boy.

According a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy had gotten Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory comments about him and his mother.

Nosa Rex Reacts to Speed Darlington's arrest. Credit: @babarex0

The situation sparked an online discourse as social media users have varying opinions about it. While some think that Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, went too far in his approach and called him an oppressor, others blamed Akpi for overstepping.

VDM has said that the Kilometer singer should have charged Speed Darlington to court rather than arrest him, which led netizens to compare his stance to that of Davido and Dammy Krane.

Weighing into the matter, Nosa Rex asked VDM if it was nice of Speed Darlington to outright disrespect Burna Boy.

In his words:

"This life sha. Person go insult person for social media. People go laugh and comment. When d person take action. Dem go turn am against d person wen collect insult. Dis burna boy matter. So it was okay frakpi to disrespect him?"

See post below:

Nosa Rex Reacts to Speed Darlington's arrest. Credit: @babarex0

According to the lyrics to Burna Boy's song "Don't Cross That Line," he made it clear that anyone who disses his mother would have him to contend with. After Akpi's release, fans have unearthed this as the real reason the rapper was nabbed.

Speed Darlington finally regains freedom

Meanwhile, detained Nigerian artist Speed Darlington was released from police custody after several pleas directed at Burna Boy.

Recall that reports went viral on Tuesday, October 9, alleging that the Grammy Award-winning artiste facilitated his arrest.

A video showing the controversial act in an undisclosed location as he met with friends and family following his return has surfaced.

