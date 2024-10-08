In a trending video on social media, singer Rema shared how he transformed 16 bars of gibberish into a popular song, Dumebi

The Mavin star disclosed the role Jonzing label boss D'Prince played in the production of the 2019 hit song

Rema also spoke about how it was genius to let people dance to something that doesn't exist

Afrobeats star Divine Ikubo, aka Rema, has admitted that his 2019 hit song Dumebi mainly was gibberish.

Rema, who is signed to the Jonzing World label, an affiliate of Don Jazzy's Mavin record, recalled how he was advised to drop the song even though he had yet to come up with full lyrics.

In an interview with CNN, the Calm Down star recalled how he transformed 16 bars of gibberish into Dumebi with the support of Don Jazzy's brother, D'Prince, the owner of the Jonzing World label.

"I was just vibing, I was just being free with my music.

"It's quite genius to let people dance to something that doesn't exist," the singer added.

Watch the video as Rema speaks about Dumebi below:

"Dumebi" is a song by Rema, released on March 24, 2019, as the third single from his debut extended play, Rema.

Before he released Calm Down, Dumebi was one of the biggest songs by Rema.

Fans react as Rema speaks about Dumebi

Read some of the comments below:

duh_itsflo:

"It’s soo true, definitely genius People care about melody first and lyrics second. That’s what makes music so powerful."

blacgnificent:

"If Rema is straight then I also qualify."

officialmaneel:

"And I’m here trying to put better lyrics inside song. Omooo…. If you hear me speak in tongues in my song, just nod head and ignore."

updateme_24:

"That's why he's the best of his generation."

_kimberly_ad:

"Nann to be honest Dumebi touched millions of people on the world it’s crazy."

What Rema said about Davido, Wizkid

Rema also opened up about his relationship with Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid during an interview.

In the clip, he was asked if there was any hostility between the four of them, as many of their fans believe.

The singer blamed their fans for the comparison and the seeming hatred among the four top Nigerian singers.

