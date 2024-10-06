BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya recently shared his opinion about one of the season 9 finalists in the house

The billionaire son who dropped a short tweet commented on Sooj's appearance as he compared the finalist to himself

Kiddwaya's comment, however, didn't go down well with many who stormed his comment section to drag him

BBNaija All-Stars reality star and billionaire Terseer Waya, best known as Kiddwaya, recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter.

As the BBNaija season 9 edition draws to an end on October 6, Kiddwaya made a remark about Sooj, one of the last eight in the house.

The billionaire son had made a comment that seemed to be about comparing himself to Sooj.

Kiddwaya simply wrote on his X handle,

"I look nothing like sooj. #respectfully."

See his tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kassia's father and siblings urged fans to vote for her husband, Kellyrae, to emerge as the show's winner.

Netizens lash out at Kiddwayya

Legit.ng captured several comments from netizens who flooded the reality star's page to share their thoughts.

Read the comments below:

Empress_Brymex:

"Who asked?"

Amchizzy:

"Of course you don’t! Sooj is that handsome cupcake sitting pretty with so much intelligence and works overly hard. A gentle man that knows hope to take care of a woman without hopping around every skirt. Now run along former fav!"

swtylily:

"Yes you don’t, he looks far better than you."

nndazzle:

"You definitely don't look alike, Sooj looks like a man, you look like Chinwe."

Saadabidemi:

"Of course you don’t look like him he’s better."

emmexlonely:

"Dem say no be you be wire, say you just be kid. Na true?"

nameless__gyal:

"Who said he does?? He’s better looking than you."

Monarchy:

"You see that dirty information you wrote about Sooj ,you should have kept it for yourself, Sooj can never be you ,Sooj is respectful, responsible young boy,oh I forgot to say this " Clean boy"

Nina blasts Kellyrae, Kassia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nina Ivy reacted to the statement by the management of housemates Kellyrae and Kassia Sule.

Nina said it was silly to think that Kellyrae would share the money with Kassia.

She added that their management sounded like a hater of success. Consequently, she advised her fans to vote for Kassia.

