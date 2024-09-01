Obi Cubana has shared a video of him alongside actor Alexx Ekubo with Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola

In the video, while Cubana shook hands with Dangote and Otedola, Alexx's attempt in the video is trending online

Reactions have, however, trailed Alexx's attempt to shake hands with Dangote, as many taunt the Nollywood actor

A video of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo attempting to shake hands with popular billionaire and businessman Aliko Dangote during an outing has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video posted by Obi Cubana, the businessman, Alexx, and IK Ogbonna are seen interacting with Dangote and his friend Femi Otedola at a hotel.

Alexx Ekubo tries to shakes hands with Dangote. Credit: @alexxekubo @alikodangote

In the clip, Cubana exchanged pleasantries with Dangote, but Alexx's attempt to follow suit appeared to have been ignored as the billionaire's attention was on Cubana.

The businessman captioned the video:

“As u wake up, thank God for life. Pray for Grace, amen. Odogwu and “Nnukwu OdogwusTheir presence must humble you, fr!!! Sunday brunch with these 2 GREAT men or 250m cash? September will be a great month for us all, as we enter the “ember” months, Amen. Happy new month fam."

Watch the video below:

People react to video of Dangote and Alexx Ekubo

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred mixed reactions. Some netizens argue that Dangote shook the actor’s hand but was blocked by Otedola's view, while others express pain for Ekubo.

Read the comments below:

noble_321_:

"lol 😂. Alex be calming down. Make people wey they add to the GDP of Nigeria shake."

sir_jahgo_:

"@alexxekubo next time let the billionaire be the one to stretch forth his hands to shake you and not you stretching fort your hands to shake him.."

sabu22films:

"Dangote no see Alex Ekubo."

jennyposh

"Alex don suffer for una hand o."

edoskilala:

"Person say as Alex even hurry and try to shake Dangote, Dangote nor even know if person stand for there self! You people think it’s easy for him to even stand there Abi! Make Una waka enter that kind location first na."

Dangote speaks on proposed steel company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, has said the group will no longer invest in Nigeria’s steel industry to avoid the monopoly label.

The Nigerian billionaire disclosed this on Saturday, July 20, 2024, stating that the allegations of trying to monopolize businesses in Nigeria have become a significant discouragement.

