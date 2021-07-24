PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija is back and better. This year's house is like none you have ever seen before. There have been tremendous upgrades.

The diary room is so colourful! There is now a washing machine. It seems Big Brother finally listened to viewers who wondered why such a basic item was missing in the last edition.

The shared room is a blend of white and what looks like teal green. The wall is beautiful work of art.

It is understandable why the diary room got many's attention this year. Against a brick-painting design is a multicolour chair with the chandelier hanging low.

See some photos below:

The house is beautiful!

The kitchen and arena are a creative blend of colour art. The interior design of the kitchen makes it look more spacious than last year's.

The living room is a mixture of wonderful colours. Photo source: Africa Magic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brand new season of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show premiered on Saturday, July 24th, and as expected Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host.

The stylish media personality known to get people talking with his outfits kicked the season off in a classy two-piece outfit by celebrity fashion designer, Mai Atafo.

The white-coloured outfit was paired along with a black shirt and a shiny pair of shoes which has already gotten fans gushing on social media.

