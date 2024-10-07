Skit maker Gilmore has taken his love for music star Davido to another level after meeting the singer at an event in Lagos

Gilmore recently shared a video showing that he framed the outfit he hugged Davido with at the event, including the date

The skit maker's show of love for Davido has spurred reactions from many, including the Unavailable crooner

Skit maker and content creator Gilmore, whose real name is Muhammad Adekunle, is trending on social media over the action he took after his recent in-person meeting with superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido.

Gilmore had the opportunity to visit Davido at the launch of the global sportswear brand PUMA in Lagos.

Davido laughs over Gilmore's video.

Source: Instagram

Davido, a PUMA ambassador, was the centre of attention at the event, which came amid his feud with his colleague Wizkid.

Gilmore shared a video of him approaching Davido at the event, and he couldn't help but show his excitement.

The skit maker revealed he hosted a Q&A with the ‘Unavailable’ star, who said his wife, Chioma, shows him his videos.

Watch the video of Gilmore meeting Davido below:

Days after the event, Gilmore, who was delighted to meet Davido, has now framed the outfit he wore when he hugged the singer.

The skit maker wrote in a caption:

"Museums should DM."

Watch the video below:

Davido, others react as Gilmore frames outfit

Legit.ng captured Davido's reaction as he dropped laughing emojis. Read other comments below:

peller089:

"How much."

allroundsvalue:

"How do you feel meeting with a mid artist? Are you are excited like this."

djmastermind_:

"Davido wan use joy wound Ogunmepon."

irebobola:

"I'd actually do this too! Legend!"

kingswaggstudioz:

"Your money don increase like that."

thisdayveed:

"Your suppose frame your hand too o."

osujieniola:

"Clothe of grace."

Patrick Doyle raise concerns about Davido's outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the veteran actor trended over his post about Davido's outfit to Olu of Warri's palace.

Doyle had seemingly raised questions on whether the attire was appropriate for a visit to a king

His junior colleague Uche Maduagwu, joined several netizens to drag the actor while advising him to focus on his marriage.

