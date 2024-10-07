Actor Patrick Doyle has raised concerns about Davido's outfit to Olu of Warri Palace

Recall that Davido was among the prominent faces who paid a visit to the palace of the Olu of Warri in Delta State over the weekend

Patrick Doyle's comment has since triggered reactions from many, including Uche Maduagwu, who shared the alleged price of the singer's outfit

Patrick Doyle, a Nollywood actor, is trending on social media over his concerns about music star Davido's choice of outfit for the Olu of Warri's Palace.

Recall that Davido was in Warri, Delta state, on Saturday, October 5, for a performance at a festival.

Patrick Doyle asks question about Davido's attire. Credit: @patrickdoyle @davido

Before his performance, Davido, Phyno, Cubana Chiefpriest, and others visited the king's palace.

The pictures from the visit were shared online, stirring reactions.

Doyle, an Itsekiri man, asked whether the Unavailable singer's attire was suitable for the occasion, given the cultural significance of his visit to Olu of Warri's palace.

The actor's comment has led to a debate on social media about cultural respect, appropriate dressing, and the need to adhere to traditional protocols during meetings with royalties.

See Patrick Doyle's post below:

Uche Maduagwu replies Patrick Doyle

The controversial actor clapped back at his senior colleague while advising him to focus on his marriage.

Uche further claimed Davido's attire to the palace cost $1250 (over N2m).

See his post below:

See other reactions to Patrick Doyle's post below:

creamy.dency:

"Nawa o You sef Sir is it appropriate to marry a woman your daughter’s age?"

omowumi_deva:

"OMG… Davido don fuc up … why ? Why did he do this ? He would have worn his wedding outfit to see the Olu of Warri… … dam …"

prankhottiee:

"Olu of Warri never complain. Who are you sir?"

janet_obayuwana:

"It’s completely appropriate. He’s not naked and stood with honor and respect. He didn’t desecrate the King or the throne! let david breath."

lafupcf:

He meant Davido would not have dressed like this to the palace of the English Monarch… or any other Monarch for that matter."

oma_chukwuu:

"Just say you’re wizkid fan, stop going through the corners."

Why Patrick Doyle called out Burna Boy

The actor caused an uproar with his opinion about Burna Boy. The singer trended for saying Afrobeat lacks substance.

In response, Doyle noted that some people like Fela paved the way for Burna's proud bashing.

The actor also urged the public not to contribute to the creation of an arrogant and obnoxious monster.

