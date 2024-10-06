Fun videos from Davido's performance at the Warri Again Festival in Delta State have emerged online

Davido, who arrived in Warri alongside Cubana Chiefpriest, Isreal DMW, among others, thrilled fans with his hit songs

A clip showed the moment Chiefpriest was seen dancing energetically at the corner of the stage as Davido performs

Nigerian music star David 'Davido' Adeleke finally performed at the Warri Again Festival on Saturday, October 5.

Recall that Davido and Amaju Pinnick repeatedly exchanged words on social media after the singer failed to attend the festival last year despite being paid.

Davido and Pinnick have now settled their differences as the duo, along with Cubana Chiefpriest, Isreal DMW, Phyno, and others, visited the palace of Olu of Warri.

Fun videos from the festival have emerged, with Davido bringing the energy he is known for to the stage as fans sang along in excitement.

He performed his debut single, Omo Baba Olowo, alongside several hit songs.

One of the clips showed an excited Cubana Chiefpriest showing his moves at the corner of the stage.

Watch video as Davido performs at Warri Again festival

See more clips from Davido's performance in Warri below:

Netizens react as Davido performs in Warri

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

princess_karenblingz:

"U see Chief Priest abeg i love how hez alwayz standing by DAVIDO."

bouncing:

"Davido is always active on 💯 and i like how lati dey always protect davido.. who see how lati rushed davido when he climbed that speaker?"

vicky_richie53:

"Wizkid go think say na birthday party."

vicky_royal__mama:

"Greatest of dem all baddest."

successfull_marvinz:

"How I wish say na @wizkidayo na come Warri you for see the difference @wizkidayo remain the number nobody i repeat no one go fit replace am not even your fav."

tidyrino:

"My baddest I love him die Omo can't wait to see @davido Ori Ade."

Davido shares songs about his blessings

In other news, Davido appeared to have clapped back at Wizkid during their new feud, which has caused uproar online.

Davido, while celebrating an associate's birthday, appeared to have replied to Wizkid as he included a snippet from his song "Godfather."

The song was about his blessings and a message to his haters.

