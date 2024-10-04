Nigerian rapper Phyno seemingly lost his cool after he came across a viral post online comparing him with Olamide

The user of the account had shared pictures of Phyno and Olamide and attempted a comparative analysis of their rap skills

But after sighting the tweet, the Ezege crooner used the opportunity to address his fans on his friendship with Olamide while conveying his anger

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, known as Phyno, furiously reacted to a social media post attempting to compare him to his colleague Olamide.

An X (previously Twitter) influencer ignited the argument by posting:

"When it comes to rap, who's the GOAT? Phyno or Olamide?" Alongside their separate pictures.

In a swift response, Phyno addressed the topic on his X account, slamming the comparison and calling for an end to such divisive talks.

He emphasized his irritation, using a mix of English and his native language to show how fed up he was.

Phyno's remark instantly went viral, with fans and followers commenting on the argument over who is the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) in Nigerian rap music.

He wrote, "Yo!!! Tf is wrong with u guys for God sake .. stop putting me up against my brother or anybody else for that matter. Do your banter with someone else .. na ala adi agba unu.. wtff."

Phyno spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

healthertainer:

"Phyno has been on his lane and keeling it! He has no bad songs. Olamide is a king and king maker on his one lane. No competition. Some of these kids have no atom of respect."

evelyn____xx:

"Twitter is the den of tribalism."

_oyiza:

"Twitter people compare everybody and everything, except their own lives!!!"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Thank God say Nigerian twitter no be real life country… The war for worse pass Gaza."

dr.vivadara:

"Phyno and Olamide has the best brothership in the entire industry."

@FrankWriter1:

"These two are brothers. Stop comparing them!! They're both good. Leave, Dami he dey find engagement."

@Texsnart09L

He is FC, they have lizard brain

@kinglabi_:

"Hold ‘em neck no leave am."

ifec_emma:

"Despite Phyno's long active stay in the music industry, he still delivered an Album of the Year titled #FullTimeJob . An extraordinary musician who only trend for the good reason."

mhizhabigurl_2nd:

"Don't mind them 🤣 people without good homes will not want the same for social media."

Phyno welcomes his first child

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rapper announced the birth of his first child online.

The Igbo rapper became a father last year but only announced the arrival of his first child in 2024.

However, he still managed to conceal the identity and gender of the child.

