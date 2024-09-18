A video of Jamil, the son of Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and his dad Teebillz, hanging out together has gone viral online

In the viral clip, Teebillz was seen picking his son up at school and then taking him out to spend time together

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment Jamil and his dad went for a bicycle ride together on their estate

A video of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil running and jumping to hug his dad, Teebillz, has gone viral online.

Teebillz is not based in Nigeria and has been divorced from Jamil's mum, Tiwa Savage, for nearly eight years.

Video of Teebillz spending time with his son Jamil has gone viral. Photo credit: @teebillz/@tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a recent clip shared by Teebillz, he is seen spending time with his son as he visits him at school in Lagos.

Jamil's reaction in the viral clip when he saw his dad during his school visit has netizens talking.

Teebillz and Jamil go for bicycle rides

One of the clip's highlights was when Teebillz was seen teaching Jamil how to ride a bike.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Tiwa Savage telling Jamil not to ride his bikes on the road while learning how to.

In the new clip, Teebillz goes on the street with Jamil, telling him how to ride and what to do in different situations.

Watch the viral clip below:

Teebillz's video with Jamil riding bikes stirs comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@edithokoye0096:

"Tiwa release Jam Jam to enjoy with his Daddy while her new Beatie, Sophia is there still giving conditions. Na she go taya. Bad advice always ruin people."

@lamiphillipsworld:

"They’re growing so fast. Just saw a pic of him and Sunshine at her birthday. Now they’re riding bikes and having strong opinions."

@zullymamman:

"You and Tiwa make co-parenting look easy. Ladies need to learn tiwa's level of understanding and maturity."

@skukipeeshaun:

"Mom: Don’t ride your bicycle on the road, get back inside. Dad: *on the road— Go faster bro."

@generall_kaji:

"The joy on his face is priceless."

@nonso_louiss:

"I’m proud of Teebillz. He is a true example of a great Dad."

@_sueldelioness:

"The excitement on his face and his voice."

@janetvictor25:

"Best father for life not the baby father way dey try to destroy the name of is baby mama or bring her down to the world god bless you bro."

Tiwa Savage and mystery man's video trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Nigerian music superstar was in the news after a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man leaked on social media.

The video stirred emotions online, as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

