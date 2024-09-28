Social media personality Nons Miraj surprised viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam with a new automobile

This came days after the petty trader had complained about having to trek despite his newfound fame

A viral video captured the excessive joy Alax couldn't contain after he saw the new automobile parked in front of his house

Nigerian content creator Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj, surprised viral fish pie seller Alax Evalsam with a new car just days after he expressed unhappiness with the discomfort of trekking despite his newfound fame.

Nons Miraj filmed the emotional moment of the automobile presentation to Alax and his family in a lovely video she posted on Instagram.

Nons Miraj gifts fish pie seller brand new car. Credit: @nons_miraj

Source: Instagram

The video showed Alax overcome with pleasure, shouting and rolling on the ground in surprise as he accepted the enormous present.

He expressed his deep gratitude to Nons Miraj, calling her his "destiny helper" and showering prayers on her.

"So the Holy Spirit touched me and I decided to surprise @alaxevalsam with a new whip," She wrote on her IG caption.

Watch the video below:

Nons Miraj has supported Alax since his rise to fame. Last month, she rented an apartment for him and gave him N200,000 to help him get back on his feet.

Fans and social media users have praised Nons Miraj for her generosity, celebrating both her and Alax for their inspiring journey.

Alax Evalsam gained widespread recognition after a video of him passionately chanting catchy slogans to promote his fish pies went viral. His vibrant energy and talent quickly led to his overnight success, earning him millions of fans.

Nons Miraj and Fish pie seller trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

say_serah:

"Why that girl Dey roll for floor na her car?"

maplebyautos:

"Things work like this when God send an helper who genuinely loves you. You'll have to keep asking yourself what you've really done to deserve the blessings."

nons_miraj:

"So the Holy Spirit touched me and I decided to surprise @alaxevalsam with a new whip."

westmount_consulting:

"With the rate of fuel price in Nigeria... This would have been funded into cash for his business.... People are parking their vehicles at home now..."

foxyt_bigchris:

"Omo person de role for floor cos of car for Nigeria….. lolz."

____smooshy:

"I am crying. The last place got me. Nons you are a very nice person. As you made his dream come true, may God grant your secret heart."

Egungun carries Nons Miraj

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personalities Egungun and Nons Miraj had caused a stir online after a video of their display went viral.

In the clip, Egungun and Nons Miraj were seen getting close to each other in a way that left some online users unsettled.

The video raised questions about Egungun’s relationship status, considering the fact that he recently proposed marriage to his girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng