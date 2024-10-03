Billionaire Tony Elumelu has shared a clip from the recent UNGA in New York

The clip, which showed the businessman with prominent figures in the world, also included a picture of him and his daughters with Davido

Tony Elumelu's recent post has caused uproar as Wizkid FC and 30BG clashed on his page

Billionaire Tony Elumelu recently caused a stir after sharing a clip from the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

The clip that Elumelu shared included moments he linked up with notable figures at the event, including a picture of him with Davido.

Wizkid and Davido's fans react to Tony Elumemlu's post. Credit: @tonyoelumelu @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, the billionaire wrote in a caption:

"UBA Africa Reception 2024 @ #UNGA79 in a flash."

Watch the clip Tony Elumelu shared below:

The businessman post comes amid Wizkid's new feud with Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some netizens involved Elumelu in Wizkid and Davido's drama, claiming it was because OBO performed at the businessman's event in New York.

Wizkid's FC, 30BG react to Elumelu's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post. Read them below:

sampety_:

"Una foh just call your ambassador to come perform for your anniversary o that guy hasn't stopped crying since yesterday Daddy Elu you do this one oya now."

maxwellsurge08:

"You know see as your boy the embarrass your brand anyhow?"

etanolgram:

"OGA na u cause this fight. Why u no carry lizard go Paris."

godownson31:

"Nah u cause all the wahala dey go on so, after you don front Wizkid finish you later go carry Davido."

durabrandng:

"Why u vex size 7 guy na?"

adegeorge09:

"Abeg make wizkid no see this post ooh."

mevenasplace:

"Pls call Wizkid to order Sir he’s loosing it."

olamide_dollar_01:

"30Bg day ur back baba."

Do2dtun weighs in on Davido, Wizkid fight

Legit.ng Do2dtun shared how he felt about the rift between Davido and Wizkid.

According to the OAP, anytime both singers choose to drop their songs, their fans will still listen, and they will make money.

He noted that though rivalry was common in the music industry, Davido and Wizkid's case had extended for too long.

