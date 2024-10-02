As Nigeria celebrates her 64th year of independence, many top celebrities have stepped forward to share their thoughts on the country's progress

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his verified Instagram page to share his depiction of Nigeria's current state

His post has sparked reactions on social media, as the majority agreed with the actor's post

Nigerian veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo does not seem happy with the state of affairs of his beloved country. It is no news that on October 1, 2024, Nigeria celebrated its 64th year of freedom after gaining independence in 1960.

Kanayo celebrates Nigeria with a deep post. Credit: @kanay.o.kanayo, @pulse

Source: Instagram

Joining the long list of Nigerian celebrities who have shared their thoughts online, Kanayo O. Kanyo posted a thought-provoking piece.

Coming from the angle of electoral conduct in the country, Kanayo chided Nigerian leaders for conducting 'electoral malpractices' while warning the youth to stay away from examination malpractice.

In his words:

"NIGERIA AT 64: Loss of values. A country where the elders are teaching the youths to avoid exam malpractice but are busy perfecting eectoal malpractice."

See the post here:

Kanayo's post about Nigeria trends online

Kanayo O. Kanayo's post sprung reactions on social media. See how some netizens reacted to his post:

@jango_wild:

"Well said Mr Kanayo 🇳🇬❤️."

@osagie_kelvin_:

"Thank you for this daddy."

@charles.gaius:

"What a fantastically corrupt country."

@grandpa_lee1:

"Very deep!"

@f.l.y_____m:

"We need to stand and fight for our right we're not in the olden days no more😢."

@oluwa__zeeki:

"Intelligent man."

@richqb5_:

"I can’t love this speech less."

@cj.jackson86:

"Words from a learned senior !!!! Sacrifice all of em!!!!"

@ugoezedigboh:

"Words of Wisdom from KOK Himself."

Phyna fires shots at Nigerians

Meanwhile, BBNaija alumni Phyna had much to say following the angry message dropped online regarding the country's Independence.

The reality TV star joined the list of celebrities who commented on the state of the country as it marked its 64th independence anniversary on October 1.

Phyna, unlike most of her colleagues, gave numerous reasons why Nigerians should not be happy about the celebration, triggering reactions online.

