A netizen Adeoye has shared how singer Asake broke his a guy's iPhone 16 pro max and he noted that it was unfair

He stated that he and his friends were not happy about the situation and he requested that actor Yhemo Lee should reach out to Asake to convey the information

Yhemo Lee reacted to the demand of the netizen which made several fans insist that Asake should apologise to the fan

Nollywood actor, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, has shared how a netizen Adeoye reached out to him to complain that singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, broke a fan's iPhone 16 pro max.

In the screenshot shared by the movie star, Adeoye stated that what Asake did was unfair and they were all mad about it.

Adeoye added that Yhemo Lee should reach out to Asake to apologise to the fan. In his reaction, the actor apologised to the fan on behalf of Asake.

However, some netizens were not satisfied with Yhemo Lee's response and they noted that Asake should reach out by himself and apologise to the fan.

"Asake should reach out to the guy himself. What am I even saying sef , the guy said he still loves Asake."

"Na mumu dey carry all this celebrity for head."

"Lol, who is that? Help us no scream us nah money will Dey make online."

"He already said sometimes him dey feel like Burna."

"ASAKE should buy him another phone. It is iPhone 16 o not iPhone 6."

Yhemo Lee displays affection with wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee tied the nuptial not on Saturday, August 31, and it was an opportunity for him to show how much he loved his bride, Tayo.

The groom was dressed in Agbada while his bride rocked a sassy traditional outfit that made her look glamorous.

However, some netizens complained about their choice of colours and how they could have done better with the outfits.

