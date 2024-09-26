Music producer Don Jazzy has shared his take on how iPhone 16 works and he shared when he usually experiences issues with the phone

According to the Mavin Records boss, he does not understand why his phone deletes contacts and also social media details

He noted that he did not know if he was the only one experiencing the issue and he called on his fans to help him confirm

Music producer, Michael Collins Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, has expressed confusion about how his iPhone 16 works.

In a video, he stated that if he opens his bank app to send someone money, and tries to copy the person's details, he suddenly loses the person's contact.

He added that it was not just people's phone contacts he lost but their social media handles.

The Mavin Records boss said he does not understand why it happens. He also suggested that he may go back to using his iPhone 15.

Don Jazzy asked his fans to confirm if that was how their iPhone 16 works or if it was just only his phone the issue was affecting. Some people said the issue was affecting them too as they added laughter emojis.

Watch Don Jazzy's video below:

Reactions to Don Jazzy's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Don Jazzy's video below:

@amarachiigidimbah:

"Me too ooh Don. I thought something was wrong, thanks for this video at least now I have backup evidence to show."

@habbyforex_:

"It’s a general problem. Apple needs to fix this up ASAP, very annoying."

@frankhasaplan:

"It’s the new billing control feature. iOS 18 Comes with optimized billing control specially tailored for Naija."

@zingerlucky:

"iPhone 16 doesn’t accommodate billing."

@jeffrey_benson:

"No wonder my wipe out, thank you for updating us."

