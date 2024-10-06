A video of Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest and some of his aides on board a jet to Warri is trending on social media

In the video one of the aides made a remark about Davido's educational background, with Chiefpriest also joining the conversation

Some netizens are, however, speculating that the shade was directed at Davido's rival Wizkid as it is coming amid their new feud

Music star David Adeleke Davido and his crew are trending on social media over a video of their conversation on board a private jet while heading to Warri, Delta state, where the DMW label boss performed.

In the viral clip, Davido, who sat opposite celebrity bar Cubana Chiefpriest, who is also his bestie, spoke about performing in Warri.

Davido's aides brag about his education. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The camera soon focused on one of the singer's aides, who he referred to as an educated artist.

In his words,

"Educated Artiste wey go school, wey graduate, wey serve."

Watch the video below:

What netizens are saying about video

Several netizens claimed Davido's aides were throwing shades at Wizkid.

Davido returned to Nigeria in 2011 and paused his music career to honour his father by enrolling at Babcock University. He graduated in July 2015 with a degree in music.

On the other hand, Wizkid started his higher education at Lagos State University, but in the second year, he transferred to Lead City University, later dropping out because of his career.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and others met the Olu of Warri.

See some of the comments below:

DesidMi1:

"Untop say them they go Warri show🤌 can never be big wiz going to a show in Warri because them no go fit afford wizkid."

swizzymalone:

"Person no go school fine.. But dem dey celebrate him Day for Yankee."

Victoryfrank9:

"Educated artist wey no fit write one verse for his song."

Chole585127223"

"@davido you wey go school, wiz still sabi speak fluent English pass u, him smart pass u, you can never compare ursef to Wiz’s intellect! U amateur toad!

ikah_8:

"Educated artist, but you no fit write song for yourself."

Davido seemingly replies Wizkid

Legit.ng also reported that Davido appeared to have clapped back at Wizkid during their new feud, which has caused uproar online.

Davido, while celebrating an associate's birthday, appeared to have replied to Wizkid as he included a snippet from his song "Godfather."

The song was about his blessings and a message to his haters.

