South African singer Tyla recently played a pregnancy prank on her mother in the full glare of fans

The Water crooner posted a video showing the moment she called her mother on the phone and how she reacted to it

Tyla’s mother’s reaction to the prank warmed a lot of hearts as they gushed over the bond between them

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla has caused a stir with the pregnancy prank she played on her mother, Sharleen Seethal.

The Water crooner posted a video on her Instagram page of when she called her mum to tell her she was pregnant.

Fans react as Tyla plays pregnancy prank on mother. Photos: @tyla / IG, Getty Images

In the clip, Tyla told her mother to go somewhere private before dropping the pregnancy news. However, in a turn of events, the singer’s mum was pleased with the news.

Tyla’s mum, Sharleen, said she already had a feeling her daughter was pregnant and even had a premonition about it. The singer then dropped another bombshell about not knowing who the child’s father was.

Her mum’s tone immediately changed from excitement to concern as she told Tyla to confide in her and tell her why she didn’t know the child’s father. At this point, the Water crooner admitted that it was a prank.

Sharleen then wondered what would happen to the promotion she had. See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Tyla pranks mum

The video of Tyla playing a pregnancy prank on her mother generated a lot of reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

blackgirlsunscreen:

“Your Mom is so understanding and patient though! ✨”

jewejewebee:

“Her mom seems so chill and sweet!”

taydo_08:

“Premonitions?! Yup, that’s an African mom! 😭”

Mainlymali:

“I don’t know who’s the father took me out lmfaooo.”

itsmythimthim:

“😭😭😭😭 not the premonition.”

thisismyramae:

“She has even deliberated with the aunties already 😂.”

Linda_makhoba:

“😭😭😭😭 Ma was ready to be a grandmother.”

gemaentaylor:

“It’s heritage day tomorrow and I just realised we all call our mothers “ma”. 😅”

mz_maj1:

“She just want her grandchild.”

Agnessitta:

“Loved how her momma said “talk to me” what a safe space.”

ponahalo:

““I had a feeling for a long time” is sending meee ✋🏽😭😭😭 African moms.”

Cardi B defends Tyla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that US rapper Cardi B defended Tyla following the recent social media bullying.

Viewers felt Tyla was rude towards Halle Bailey for asking her to hold her award.

Instead, Cardi observed that she was asking Lil Nas X to hold her award because he was the man.

