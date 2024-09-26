Actress Mary Njoku has shared how displeased she feels about how some people prefer to rant on social media than settle issues privately

She stated that she missed the times she had to confront people physically and deal with issues privately

The movie star stated that social media is not the real world and it is better for people to focus on their struggles in real life

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Njoku, has opened up on what she thinks about social media and how people misuse it to handle real-life issues.

According to the role interpreter, some people prefer to be keyboard warriors and lament online instead of addressing issues physically.

The mother of three, who is the founder of Rok TV, noted that she missed the days when she could meet up with people who mess up and they would have real conversations.

She added that some people use social media to seek public sympathy and temporary fame, that is why issues do not change.

The movie star advised that when people are done with social media, they should go back to handling issues in real life where no one cares about their struggles.

Reactions to Mary Njoku's post

Several social media users have reacted to Mary Njoku's post. See some of the comments below:

@kennethokolie:

"Start solving your problems in real life."

@iamdiamond_fitness:

"Na wetin SM money dey cause oo everyone wan make money instead of making peace."

@chukaelvis:

"Have you confronted the person you are referring to in the real world? Stop cutting corners the person might not be reading...Using SM to speak against SM, JOKERS."

@adaofanambra:

"Social media is not real life."

@okeybakassi:

"Well said. Some problems are best solved "face to face." Using your personal problems to entertain people who don't care or probably have worse problems than you is an effort in futility."

