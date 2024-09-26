A video of a little girl from a rich home arriving home from school with security guards has gone viral

In a video, the girl stepped out of an expensive ride and rushed to hug her mother upon her return from school

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok prayed to give their children the best kind of life

A video showing the joyful reunion of a little girl from a privileged background with her mother after school has gotten attention online.

The short video shared via the TikTok app, quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments from netizens.

Little girl's luxury lifestyle goes viral Photo credit: @kweenlen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl returns from school with security

Shared by @kweenlen on TikTok, the clip revealed the little girl alighting from a luxurious vehicle, accompanied by security personnel, before rushing into her mother's embracing arms.

The video garnered massive attention, with social media users expressing aspirations for their children's future well-being.

Many viewers prayed for the means to provide a similar luxury upbringing and standard for their unborn children.

While sharing the clip, the mother revealed how her daughter always returns from school excited after pleading not to go to school.

"Going to school is always the problem but the energy after school is always different," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of little girl

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@deprez14 said:

"Hmm, poor people will say that God is their strengths while the riches are having God and physical securities."

@Olusola stated:

"I go to work & come home tired but these young ones come home from school energetic."

@emzybonatty said:

"Police officer dey open door for her self imagine person wey dem dey pay with tax payers money."

@umar Jimada said:

"May the enjoyment countinue for life becouse i think i have such good and better opportunities while at her age but with time things started changing but still Alhamdulillahi for life today."

@Wizzy 001 said:

"I don't know why are you going to school is always a problem coming back too much of happiness as if they won lottery in the school."

@Mmmmmmm stated:

"Please am begging you dash me all those cars I don’t mind taking the house too thank you."

@ogunleyelucky added:

"Oga oo, So this kid dey carry escort go school, God please don’t forget me too, Let me do the same for my children."

Watch the video below:

Rich kids cruise in mansion with elevator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of some Nigerian children coming out of an elevator in their living room left netizens in awe.

The children joined their mother in their luxurious parlour to showcase their dance moves to a TikTok sound.

Source: Legit.ng