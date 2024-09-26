Actress Genevieve Nnaji has shared videos and pictures of her at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) event in New York

The actress was in attendance at the same event music star Davido performed as she posed for the camera with billionaire Tony Elumelu

Genevieve Nnaji's newest post has spurred reactions from many celebrities in the entertainment industry

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji was also at one of the events at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where music star David Adeleke Davido performed.

Recall that a fun video of Davido thrilling fans at the event, which was also part of celebrating UBA's anniversary, trended on social media. A picture also showed the moment he linked up with billionaire Tony Elumelu.

It turned out Genevieve was among the prominent figures who graced the same event, and she shared pictures and fun videos on her Instagram page.

In one of the pictures, the Nollywood star was spotted with Elumelu and his daughter Oge.

Celebs, fans gush over Genevieve Nnaji's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments read them below

"Nollywood 001 has posted !!! Sound the drums."

"Make we just do Igbo film together - it’s all over."

"we need a new movie directed by Genevieve Nnaji and starring Genevieve Nnaji."

"The only Celebrity with no controversy."

"It should be a holiday Whenever Queen Genevieve drop pic."

"Na 4 mind night u wan Dey post now. U go just drop am when we Dey sleep then disappear. FYI we no Dey sleep for this country."

"There can Ever, Only be just One Genevieve Nnaji...!!! So Gracefully Elegant and Demure."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand and leg

The Nollywood star gave netizens something new to talk about following her appearance online after she was dragged.

Genevieve caused commotion online over her age and young, beautiful looks.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne dared the actress to show off her hands and legs to prove she wasn't getting old.

