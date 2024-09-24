Nigerian singer and leader of the Marlian music group, Naira Marley, has been regarded as one of the sweetest brothers alive as he surprises his sibling with a mansion

Azeez Fashola's brother, Shuddy, excitedly posted his early birthday gift on his official Instagram page

Shuddy described Naira Marley as a special person who has just gifted him specially to celebrate his big day

Naira Marley's younger brother Shuddy has to be one of the happiest people on earth right now, as his brother gave him a huge surprise on his birthday.

Shuddy took to his official Instagram story and shared a picture of the exquisite mansion that his older brother, Naira Marley, gifted to him.

Naira Marley surprises younger brother Shuddy with a mansion for his birthday. Credit: @shiddyfunds

Source: Instagram

It was evident that Shuddy's excitement shot to the roof after he described the leader of the Marlian gang as a special person.

One comment alleged that the house had been previously posted by one of Naira's proteges, Zino, while another said it looked photoshopped.

See post of the mansion here:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Naira Marley was accused of shading the late Mohbad in a song with Zinoleesky, causing fans to roar at him.

Fans react to mansion gift

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@olamiji_jiggy1:

"How many times naira wan buy house for this him lil bro😂😂 abi nah audio house be this one so."

@olaoluwa088:

"Zino don post this house before 😂."

@aranmoleti:

"Na wa oooo house come bend like say na photoshop."

@wonder_kuwait:

"Nah the same house dem dey give everybody? 😂😂."

@bonorichie_11:

"Audio house 😂😂, the same as Zino own."

@2708boyz:

"Mumu, Fake PROMO 😂."

@mide_clb_244:

"He really try for naira during the hard time❤️."

@asia_bigson:

"Hope no be Mohbad money una dey chop 😮."

Naira Marley emotionally vibes to Mohbad’s Song

Meanwhile, Naira Marley showed great emotion as he heard a song sung by Mohbad, his former record label signee.

In the clip, he was seen dancing and vibing to Mohbad's song at an event, but at one point, he grew sober and held his head as if deep in thought.

The recording sparked reactions from fans as they shared their hot takes about Naira Marley's behaviour.

