A Nigerian man has weighed in on Davido's baby mama Sophia Momodu's recent online wave with a real estate firm

The man queried why Sophia Momodu didn't take a cue from Wizkid's baby mamas Shola and Jada P

As expected, the man's post has triggered reactions, with social media users sharing their opinions

Sophia Momodu, music star Davido's first baby mama and businesswoman, recently had an exchange with a real estate firm, which made a man ask questions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia made headlines after she shared a clip of a house supposedly belonging to her; however, the claim was dismissed by a real estate firm, stirring drama online.

Nigerian man compares Wizkid's baby mamas to Sophia Momodu. Credit: @sophiamomodu @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

Following the recent drama, a man queried why Davido's baby mama didn't take a cue from Wizkid's baby mamas, Shola and Jada Pollock.

The man stressed that, unlike Sophia, Wizkid's baby mamas don't make unnecessary waves online.

"You will hardly see Wizkid's baby mamas Shola or Jada making unnecessary waves online, why always Sophia?" he asked.

See the man's tweet, which has since gone viral, below:

What people are saying about tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

tbobo_kelechi:

"Because Wizkid is more coordinated than David."

fabfally:

"Sophia is their mother that why they can’t stop talking about her."

twingirls_mom_for_life:

"Shola was also like Sophia many years ago but she eventually came to terms with reality. Why do people forget things so fast?"

petit_purity:

"Make I sit down this morning dey think why always Sophia God abeg o."

asachina1:

"Thats bcoz normally her baby daddy na drama king how u expect sophia to avoid drama."

fortunebeed:

"Because who she born for naa drama king too😂 wizkid naa private person he got his kind."

Sophia Momodu reaches out to realtor

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the mother of one and the real estate company finally made peace.

The real estate company noted that it was a peaceful firm, so it took down the post made against Sophia Momodu.

It was also stated that moving forward, their client's interest would be their priority as peace was already reigning between them.

Source: Legit.ng