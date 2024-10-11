A former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has taken action against a renowned pastor, Pastor Paul Rika

Danjuma sued the pastor of the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide N1 billion for alleged defamation

The retired general alleged that Pastor Rika defamed him in a book titled “God’s Message To Kuteb Tribe And Indigenes Of Taraba state”

Jos, Plateau State - A former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.) has taken steps to protect his reputation and image in the society.

Danjuma sued Pastor Paul Rika of the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide for the sum of N1 billion for allegedly defaming him in a book titled “God’s Message To Kuteb Tribe And Indigenes Of Taraba state.”

As reported by The Punch the retired general also gave the pastor seven days to withdraw the defamatory statements contained in the book.

Danjuma’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) made this known in a “Memorandum Setting Out Claim And Option For Settlement In Respect Of Libelous Statements Contained in the book dated September 27.”

Oyetibo argued that the book tarnished Danjuma’s good reputation, demonise and portray him as a wicked, mischievous, evil, and anti-democratic person.”

He explained that Danjuma’s attention was drawn to the book by some of his mentees, who had read it.

The lawyers added that ridiculed the retired general among his friends and also jeopardised his business nationally and internationally.

The lawyers said the remedies are for the pastor to within 90 days print, publish, and distribute a second edition of the book.

They said the renowned cleric should also apologise to Danjuma for all the “false statements published of and concerning him in the first edition.”

Danjuma also wants the pastor to submit to this office a written undertaking that within 90 days of the date of the undertaking, he “will print, publish, and distribute a second edition of the book retracting all those libelous statements.”

