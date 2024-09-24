Actress Funke Akindele has been caught in between an ongoing drama between Babatunde Gbadamosi and his ex-wife, Sade Balogun

Gbadamosi in a lengthy revelation, expressed his disappointment at Funke Akindele after she unveiled his ex-wife as the woman who helped her career

The politician and business shared old pictures as proof of how he wanted to make AY Comedian the ambassador of Amen Estates and why he changed his mind to picking Funke Akindele

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party in the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial election and businessman Babatunde Gbadamosi has called out Nollywood actress Funke Akindele over what he tagged as 'nauseating ingratitude and shameless lies.'

Recall reporting that Funke, while speaking at an event, Sade Balogun, formerly known as Sade Gbadamosi, was the woman who helped her career.

Babatunde Gbadamosi revealed he wanted AY Comedian and not Funke Akindele as Amen Estate ambassador. Credit: @babatundegbadamosi @funkejenifaakindele @sadebalogun

Funke recalled how she met Balogun, who assisted her in shooting her famous TV series Jenifa’s Dairy and gave her funds for her movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

Babatunde Gbadamosi speaks up

In response, the businessman and realtor recalled how he wanted to make comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, the ambassador to Amen Estate but changed his mind after his (Gbadamosi) sister made him change his decision.

"I blame my younger sister, @iyaeto for @Funkeakindele's nauseating ingratitude and shameless lies. I was going to give the Amen Estate ambassadorship to AY.

He recalled how his sister and Funke had a long conversation when the actress and some celebrities visited him.

"My sister started pressuring me to give her the ambassador role, since she was our "àbúrò" from back home. That she was married to Abdul-Rasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, also counted in her favour, because I had been a big fan of his since around 2003," he said.

Despite Funke's claim, Gbadamosi revealed he was the one who sponsored "Ọmọ Ghetto: The Saga."

See Babatunde Gbadamosi's post below:

Funke Akindele gifts Destiny Etiko N1m

In other news, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko received N1 million from Funke Akindele.

It was a moment of celebration for Etiko as she marked her birthday in style with her colleagues and friends celebrating with her.

The actress received credit alerts from colleagues and wellwishers and she posted screenshots for all to see.

