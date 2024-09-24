A lawyer has shared how his sister's dream of squaring off against him in court became a reality

The lawyer said his sister was called to bar in 2024 and had been fantasizing about facing him as an opposing counsel

He shared an epic moment that played out in court when they appeared as counsels to the plaintiff and respondent in the same case

In what was met with amazement from Nigerians, two Nigerian siblings who are lawyers had a date in court for the same case.

One of the lawyers released their pictures on X as he recounted how his sister's dream came true.

The siblings were both counsels to the plaintiff and respondent on the same matter. Photo Credit: @TheJohnOlonade

Lawyer John Olonade recalled how his younger sister, Joy Olonade, fantasized about facing him as an opposing counsel in court.

Quite to her excitement, it happened in September 2024. John wrote:

"My younger sister, (called to the bar this year) has been fantasizing about appearing in court as an opposing counsel against me.💀

"Today, I was served with a counter-affidavit from the firm where she works and she would be appearing for the matter.

"The girl is so excited."

Epic moment in court

When the siblings appeared in court to represent as plaintiff and respondent to their respective clients, the presiding judge thought they are a couple. John shared this in an update on X:

"Update:

"John Olonade appearing for the Applicant X Joy Olonade appearing for the Respondent."

"Magistrate: Husband and Wife?

"Me: Siblings, My Lord.😂🤭"

See his tweet below:

People wanted to know who won

@DeFiYodda said:

"You appear to have capitulated learned friend. How come you are taking pictures with opposing counsel ? Can we still rely on your commitment to winning the case ?"

@iamkurvee said:

"I am curious as to who won🤣😂😂🤣.

"Your sister is such a beauty tho."

@oyekunlefm said:

"Both clients should just settle out of court.

"Case don close.😆"

@Hydromanoel said:

"Husband and wife would have been so hilarious.

"So, babe, you couldn't allow me to win the case? Na wa ooo and you claim to love me". 😭🤣

@lareto24 said:

"Did you invite your parents to witness one of the beautiful effects of their money and sacrifices… oya who won sha."

@_timi_leyin said:

"I know say joy finish you for court, I trust my babe."

@themotunglobal said:

"Amazing.

"Who won?😅"

