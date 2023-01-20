A Twitter user has linked Asake's stage name to the singer's mother, adding that it was a means of him paying homage to her

The netizen in his tweets further explained that the singer's stage name is a declaration over his life

This has stirred different reactions from netizens, while many agreed, others went on to joke about it

Nigerian rave of the moment and YBNL music star Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade has been able to build a brand for himself within a year he made it to the spotlight.

His stage name has continued to leave many talking. This is because, in the Yoruba culture, Asake is a feminine name.

A Twitter user identified as Daryl E. has unravelled how the Joha crooner may have gotten his stage name.

Twitter user says Asake's name belongs to the singer's mother. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

According to Daryl E, Asake is the name of the singer's mother and he used it to pay homage to her.

He further explained:

"His actual name is Ahmed Ololade, so I’ll guess “Ololade mi Asake” is essentially a declaration over his life based on the meaning of both words."

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

obaksolo:

"OLOLADE OMO ASAKE❤️❤️❤️ Mumsy Prayer is Working."

dinmaoflagos:

"Joha is his sister’s name I guess."

wendy_okorie:

"And nobody knows oo if it’s some artist Omo the whole world for don hear am …"

_adeolaunusual replied to @wendy_okorie:

"Nobody knows bawo. Asake na woman name man no Dey bear that name na u no know."

topeibrahim5:

"@wendy_okorie na you no no,’ cos man no dey bear Asake."

lifeoflagos_:

"This is actually true, I know them from way back . His Uncle’s name is Sungbalaja."

bashoofficial:

"I've been saying it ASAKE is a female name."

lifeoflagos_:

"Abi na why I never blow me this ? As I never use my mama name . Na to change this my name o"

amy_hairline_:

"Awww .. see as he mama name dae everywhere ."

Dunsin Oyekan knocks Christians who listen to Asake and other secular songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dunsin Oyekan trended online over a funny comment he made about those who listen to secular and gospel artists.

Oyekan, during a ministration, said such people were living in a confused state as there was no way they could hear from God.

He said some Christians would say:

"Nathaniel Bassey does it for me but you just played brother Asake. And you are bold to share it online."

