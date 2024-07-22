Annie Idibia, the wife of singer 2Baba, wore a daunting pink attire on Sunday, July 21 which got her several reactions online

The raunchy outfit exposed her cleavage and thighs, while combining it with a lovely 'gele' and jewellery

She noted that every time she looks at herself, she sees God in her and it spurred her to share a song that featured her husband 2Baba

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, was in a good mood as she shared photos of herself wearing a sultry pink dress.

Annie Idibia looks lovely in her stylish attire. Image credit: @annieidibia1

Her cleavages and thighs were exposed in the attire that she made with mesh. She combined her sultry dress with gold earrings and a necklace.

The movie star and mother of two rocked a matching pink bag designed with a gold chain. Her makeup was mild and highlighted her beauty.

According to the mother of two, she sees God in her anytime she looks at herself. She used the opportunity to share a song See God by singer Victor Adere, featuring 2Baba.

Her fans urged her to convince her husband to release a new song as they made nice remarks about her looks.

See her photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Annie's look

Several fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress have shared their take on her look. See some of their reactions below:

@starbeaut:

"The 2,3,4 is the same abi I’m supposed to see differently."

@king_robert_akinleye:

"Pls help us beg 2 baba to give us another good vibe. Anyhow we go run am we are on our knees."

@j.o.oyegoke:

"You see this woman, she dey always mind her business on SM. But one yeye uncultured girl wey no reach her just dey mention her name anyhow."

@victoradere:

"African queen."

@starwhite48:

"2baba too get lyrics for mouth."

@bellanani34:

"Pretty in pink."

