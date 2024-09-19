Nigerian online critic, Naijashimadun has called out celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi on social media

In a video posted on his page, the critic gave the couple a one-week deadline to end all their public displays of affection

Naijashimadun’s video had many netizens rolling with laughter, and some of them dropped their take in the comment section

Nigerian online critic Naijashimadun has come for celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi over their incessant love displays on social media.

The two music stars have been known to showcase some of their romantic moments on the internet, and Naijashimadun seems to have had enough.

Video of Naijashimadun's warning to Adekunle Gold and Simi. Photos: @naijashimadun_, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the critic took to his Instagram page to post a short clip of one of the couple’s romantic displays, accompanied by his reaction to it.

Naijashimadun told AG Baby and Simi that they have done enough on the internet already, and he is giving them till next week to wrap up their romance. The critic told the couple to go to the studio and make music before the December holidays.

In Yoruba he said:

“I give you just this week on the internet! It’s been long that I’ve been observing you guys. This week is the final for you. From next Monday, both of you should go to the studio! First thing on Monday! When your child was born, we all knew of it, when she started pooing, we knew of it because you did not let us rest. Sorry o Kunle! You have fallen in love! Go to the studio and make music for us, December is near! Simisola, go and wear nappy for your daughter and make pap for her and get her ready for school tomorrow. You people don’t want us to rest again! Ruth Abokoku (husband wrapper), go and release a song for us, we are close to December, we want to hear your jams. Even when she’s on stage, before she has sang for 10 minutes, Kunle would have come from backstage to give her flowers, distracting us from the music she’s singing.”

See the funny video below:

Fans react as Naijashimadun warns Simi, Adekunle Gold

Naijashimadun’s rant about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s romantic displays amused many Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

haronky_empire:

“You too go and find love 😂😂😂.”

Shadykarz_olamilli:

“😂😂😂 we go protest.”

rhymez_bobo:

“Baba Egbe, SINGLE AND ANGRY 😹.”

ayo.j.cross:

“Na only baba egbe fee talk this thing 😂.”

candyskenkylibrary:

“So demure😂.”

mustapha.sikira:

“😂😂😂😂😂yes oooo love is beautiful.”

tofunmi.ayomide:

“Finish boy and Finish gal 😂.”

ojbarbie:

“Singles and pringles never rest from these people’s hand from January. Baba egba, louder please and bring the rest of them to the table😂.”

