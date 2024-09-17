Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile’s friend Gucci Branch recently caused a stir online as he publicly called them out

The young man spoke about how close they were until the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested them

Gucci Branch further talked about his friendship with other Nigerian superstars, triggering reactions online

Abubakar Musa, alias Gucci Branch, an associate of Marlian Music Boss Afeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has accused him, along with Poco Lee and Zlatan Ibile, of abandoning him in the trenches.

In an interview with content producer Romantik Eye, the young man said Naira Marley and Zlatan abandoned him and that Poco Lee used his account to gain relevance.

Man narrated how Naira Marley and Zlatan abandoned him. Credit: @nairamarley, @zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

Gucci Branch, who appeared in a viral iconic EFCC photo, asked for help after revealing that they had refused to give him an update.

According to him, they have all been avoiding him and telling people that he is dead.

During the interview, he was asked if he still speaks with Davido and Burna Boy, to which he replied that they still ask about him, but his associates refuse to tell them where he is.

He went on to say that Davido will never forget him in this life, adding that he has also appeared in a music video alongside Tiwa Savage.

Watch the video below:

Naira Marley and Zlatan’s friend trends

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

@Empress_Brymex:

"You get money before,You no get money again no go be your portion oo Oomo.

@i_jandor:

"So, without those people you mentioned, you cannot survive? If this is true, then they were actually doing you a favour more than you ever did for them. In this case, you are nothing before them. U need to wise up bro.."

@abiodunfred:

"Yen yen!! "You get money before" the question is which kain work una dey do that time??"

@Trhymesz:

"Gucci branch gave us memes that year sha, for that alone we suppose fit contribute 1k each give am, old taker na still OG oh he no suppose dey pack trash."

@Dansuki1122:

"Fake love everywhere, in all you do no allow money finish for your hand."

Naira Marley and Sam Larry attend party

Legit.ng had reported that the Marlian boss and his close friend, Sam Larry, were at a street party recently, and their fans were not happy.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of the chairman of the NURTW of the zone where the party was held was placed behind them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng