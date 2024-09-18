Nigerian content creator and podcaster Michael Sonariwo has reacted to the recent discovery by agents in Diddy's apartment

Recall that there was an uproar on social media after about 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found in the US rapper's apartment during a raid

Speaking on the development, Sonariwo noted that his whole youth has just been ruined by the music mogul

A Nigerian content creator, Michael Sonariwo, and others have reacted in several ways after American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs got entangled in more troubles.

The 54-year-old rapper was accused of running a “racketeering conspiracy” by having “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals."

The federal indictment documents alleged that the music mogul organized "Freak Offs," or "elaborate sex performances", during which female victims were compelled through “force, threats of force, and coercion", to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.

Among the supplies seized by authorities from Diddy’s homes earlier this year were 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubes.

What Sonariwo said about Diddy

Reacting to Diddy's arrest and the situation, Michael Sonariwo, has given his hot takes, noting that he feels utmost disappointment towards Diddy.

In a TikTok video, the Nigerian content creator said that "Diddy has ruined his youth", as he had so many good memories attached to his music.

Reactions to Sonariwo's rant

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Cubic-official:

"Diddy just dey irritate person d more."

@VINCENZO🥶💀:

"And there is me I've never heard a Diddy track in my life."

@Badgirlll Sammy:

"Na just this year I sabi this diddy guy o 😂 never heard of him till he started trending for the wrong reason."

@Zeeee💋:

"Diddy’s case just keeps getting disgusting by the day."

@natashamahmood187:

"We're about to lose a whooooole lot more of the people we grew up listening to!!"

Diddy reacts to assault on Cassie

Meanwhile, Diddy had opened up on his assault on singer Cassie, stating that it was a difficult moment for him.

He said he had hit rock bottom, but it was not an excuse for him to hit Cassie, and he had to seek professional help.

According to him, he has asked God for mercy and takes full responsibility for his actions as he works to become a better man.

