Goya Menor's manager was utterly grateful to the basketball legend Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, simply known as Shaq

Joseph Oche Udeh, linked up with Shaq abroad and made sure to deliver his talent's message to the iconic player

According to him, Shaq changed their lives after he joined the Ameno challenge about two years ago

Massive reactions have trailed a video of Nigerian talent manager Joseph Oche udeh, Goya Menor's manager, with Shaq.

The basketball legend linked up with the Benin-born singer's manager in a video that has now gone viral on IG.

While they were together, Joseph thanked Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal for "changing their lives" through his participation in the Ameno challenge.

Remember when the internet went wild after Shaq shared a video of him jumping on the Ameno challenge about two years ago?

The video went viral, and its impact has been felt by the musician, promoting him to extend his appreciation to the basketball legend.

Recall that in a clip shared by Portable through his official IG page, he noted that he and Goya Menor are now at peace and added that the streets have taken over. The acts put smiles on the faces of their fans as they reunite.

Reaction to Clip with Shaq

Portable blows hot, calls out Goya Menor

Meanwhile, Portable called out his colleague, Goya Menor, whom he had a series of issues with in the past.

They later made up, and Goya Menor featured him in one of his songs, which is now on Apple and some other platforms.

In a new video, he demanded his percentage and warned him that the street does not have memory but will only remember the negative stories about people.

