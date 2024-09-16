A video of Portable meeting with 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi in Edo state is trending

Portable was full of life when he met Obi; however, he left disappointed as he compared the politician to Tinubu

Portable's comments and actions during his meeting with Peter Obi have divided netizens

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, in a trending video, seems to voice his disappointment during an encounter with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the recent 2023 elections.

In a video circulating on X, formerly Twitter, Portable, known for his controversial remarks, lamented that Obi did not offer him money during their meeting.

According to the Zeh Nation boss, the scenario would have been different if it was President Bola Tinubu he met.

The video taken in Benin, Edo State, showed the two prominent figures exchanging pleasantries after the meeting.

However, Portable, in another video after greeting Obi, said:

“Obi cannot give us anything. Obi didn’t give us anything. If it was Tinubu we met, he would have given us something. Let’s go.”

While Portable was in Benin for a show, Obi was in the state to campaign for the Labour Party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Watch the viral video below:

People react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many berated Portable for wanting Obi to offer him money.

joydaniel_:

"Alatenuje ni boboyi, must everybody give you money?

Sliimzy12:

"He said Peter obi did not drop anything that if it was tinubu he would have drop raba."

lollypeezle:

"Alatenuje boy. See how lousy he is with that mindset."

BlackwolfofLa:

"Werey dey expect Peter to do give him bag, he dey shout “Obi o bo card o “To ba je Tinubu o ma bo card."

QsAbdulhakeem:

"You can still have money and still be a beggar."

darijokeo:

"Portable na alatenuje, which one is obi obo card. This one no fit ever want a better country laye just him pocket."

