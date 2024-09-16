Famous social media commentator Verydarkman has sparked tension online with his recent comments about the new pricing of petrol released by the Dangote refinery

In a lengthy clip VDM, he did a breakdown of things affecting the petroleum industry and how Dangote had no intentions of alleviating the pains of Nigerians with his refinery

The social commentator also shared that he has confidential documents to prove that Dangote had received crude oil from NNPC in the past for testing but went ahead to sell it

Controversial social media personality, activist and commentator Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has sparked massive tension on social media with some of his jarring revelations about Nigerian billionaire Dangote and his venture into crude oil refining.

Verydarkman's breakdown of the Dangote refinery's venture into crude oil and his business dealings with the NNPCL came hours after the new price at which petrol will be sold in Nigeria was released.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had officially announced the new price at which PMS will be sold nationwide.

VDM slams Dangote as greedy

In the viral clip, Verydarkman accused Dangote of being greedy and having no intentions of helping reduce the price of PMS and other petroleum products in Nigeria.

He noted that the billionaire's venture into crude oil refining had no true altruistic mission or purpose but was borne out of pure greed.

VDM further claimed that he had documents indicting Dangote for collecting crude from the NNPC to test his refinery but instead took it out of the country to sell it.

He also told Nigerians to stop hoping Dangote would be the "Messiah" to end the country's energy deficiencies and insecurity.

See how VDM did a breakdown of the new price below:

Netizens react as VDM calls out Dangote

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video about PMS price and Dangote's pricing:

@oluchiii___:

"Which school VDM go sef , guy is so brilliant..."

@field_focus24:

"Cement never teach una lesson."

@poshest_hope:

"Wait, is it news that dangote is a businessman? Y’all thought he’s a philanthropist?"

@iamkolawole:

"The statement by ‘verydarkman’ is absolutely right. It’s alarming that people think Dangote is saving everyone."

@teensgram_afrika:

"Dangote is buying in DOLLARS! What is he supposed to do?"

@usendollar:

"VDM case has show me that no matter how Good you are People will still hate you for no reason especially Nigeria. VDM is black Jesus. The most influential youth in Nigeria right now."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Not that we didn't know, we just hoped the refinery will make a difference in the price...."

@dat_auchiboy1:

"Since fuel cost accident come reduce. Abi una no notice am??"

@diekolagos:

"Oga be calming down , the fuel is pushing was bought in abroad nd u no dollar rate , subsequent pms will be reduce bc it was bought in naira ! Stop misleading information ! Bc of trend, u na go Dey mislead Nigeria."

@cizarayne:

"Dangote, I'm chosen! Who are you?"

NNPC unveils six new locations for CNG

In related news, Legit.ng reported that NNPC Ltd has called on Nigerians to consider switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

The NNPC has ramped up efforts to expand the availability of CNG at its filling stations nationwide amid rising petrol prices.

The company said CNG stations are now available in Abuja at Gaduwa, Wuse, Gudu, Dei Dei, Ushafa, and Gwagwalada.

