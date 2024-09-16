Using its initial fleet of trucks, NNPCL was able to effectively transfer PMS from the Dangote Refinery

The trucks were observed carrying petrol from the refinery located in Lagos State's Ibeju-Lekki

The Vice President of Oil and Gas of Dangote Industries Limited characterised the development as a proud time for all Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Vice President of Dangote Industry Limited characterized the beginning of the petrol lifting as a proud moment for all Nigerians. Photo Credit: Dangote Group, NNPC

Source: UGC

Over a hundred trucks from the country's oil corporation arrived at the refinery ahead of the start of the petrol lifting from the 650,000 barrels per day facility, according to earlier report.

On Sunday, the Dangote Group posted a video tweet showing the trucks filling petrol from the refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin (M), spoke to reporters at the refinery on Sunday. He characterized the beginning of the petrol lifting as a proud moment for all Nigerians.

He said,

“My President has been showing presentations that 52 years ago, we were trying to see how to solve the problem of PMS supply and the queues. Now, after 52 years, we have a solution. And the solution is local production of PMS and it is from a Nigerian oil company. And as EPC contractor, it was constructed by a Nigerian company.

“So, it’s a matter of pride that a Nigerian oil company, constructed by a Nigerian-owned company, is able to generate PMS from the local crude and daily will not only to meet the entire requirement of Nigeria, but can also have surplus to export. So, it is a time and moment of great pride to every Nigerian.”

In response to a query about the refinery's ability to supply the nation with PMS on a daily basis, Edwin stated that 44% of the PMS produced at the Dangote refinery can satisfy the nation's needs.

Over 70 trucks loaded

Confirming this to Daily Trust, Chief Spokesperson of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye also dismissed a media report that the fuel was bought at N760 per litre.

He also confirmed that the company would receive 16.8m litres from the refinery while over 70 trucks had loaded as of Sunday.

He said,

“We successfully loaded PMS at the Dangote refinery today (yesterday). The claim that we purchased it at N760 per liter is incorrect. For this initial loading, the price from the refinery was N898 per liter. I can also confirm, in response to inquiries, that we will receive 16.8 million liters. So far, we have loaded over 70 trucks.”

Dangote closes plans for gas pipeline

Legit.ng reported that the Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devkumar Edwin, has disclosed that a government policy forced Dangote Industries to scrap its plan to construct a 1,200km subsea gas pipeline.

Edwin disclosed this recently at a Space event on X, stating that the pipeline was meant to marshal two billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas daily from the offshore fields to the Nigerian shore.

He disclosed that industries would have used the gas to stimulate economic growth rather than export raw materials.

Source: Legit.ng