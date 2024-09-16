Tito Jackson, one of the brothers of the late Michael Jackson, has passed away at the age of 70

The legendary singer, who was a member of the iconic Jackson 5 was known for his songs like ABC and I Want You Back.

Fans and wellwishers of the Jackson family across the world, including Nigerians, have taken to social media to mourn and pen tributes to Tito

The Jackson family has been thrown into mourning over the death of Tito Jackson, a member of the iconic Jackson 5 and brother of the late Michael Jackson, who died at 70.

Tito, known for hits like ABC and I Want You Back, was confirmed by his sons in a moving Instagram post on Monday, September 16.

His nephew, Siggy Jackson, also confirmed his death to People after Entertainment Tonight first reported that the musician succumbed to a heart attack on Sunday, September 15.

Tito and his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died in 2009 were the initial members of the Jackson 5 crew.

Steve Manning, a long-time Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson died on Monday.

An extract from Tito's sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson read:

“He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is “Love One Another.” We love you, Pops. “Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

Nigerians mourn Tito Jackson

Legit.ng compiled some of the tributes from Nigerians, read them below:

handofgodtv_25:

"Great Micheal for us man."

toksbanks:

"Oh wow! May your soul rest in peace, Tito."

maazi_calm_down___:

"Keep on resting legend."

joweezee:

"Awwww God rest his soul."

