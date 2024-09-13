BBNaija reality star Tacha has also reacted to the current economic downturn in the country as she laments the high cost of living

In a video, Tacha spoke about what she would do to anyone who referred to her as an independent woman during this period

Tacha's video has seen many of her fans and supporters also sharing their experiences in the current economy

Big Brother Naija (BNaija) Pepper Dem star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has left people talking about the country's current economic situation after she opened up about her experience.

Sharing a video on her social media timeline, Tacha ditched the 'independent woman' tag for the time being as she lamented the high cost of living in the country.

Tacha laments high cost of living.

Source: Instagram

"See anyone that calls me independent woman this period, me and you go get issues because I am fully dependent on God and his servants here on earth," she said.

Tacha, who a man claimed was lodged in a hotel by a politician during the End Bad Governance protest, in the video, also revealed that her attempt to keep track of the sum of N5 million paid into her account failed as she didn't know how it was spent.

"Cost of living wan kill the living, I didn't do dorime, I don't know what I used the N5 million for, where is this country going to?" she asked.

Watch Tacha's video below:

People react to Tacha's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

nkechiblessingsunday:

"Story of my life,money just dey fly in dey fly out in a split seconds."

hillagirl:

"5million is the new 500k..... but where the money enter is the assignment."

digitaltola.initiative:

"Even cost of fuel alone 5M don go o."

nkubi_official:

"For a fact, nobody can give account of how money is spent these days."

