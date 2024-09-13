Nigerian singer Portable has once again addressed the issue of him slapping a pastor in a recent video

Days after the assault led to religious leaders heavily condemning the singer, the Zazu star called himself a pastor

According to Portable, God speaks through him and would have told him if the man was truly a pastor

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has called himself a pastor only days after slapping a preacher on live video.

Recall that the Zazu crooner made headlines for assaulting the pastor on video after he came to preach at his Odogwu bar.

Days after Portable’s assault on the pastor went viral, it generated a lot of buzz in religious circles, with one preacher even daring the singer to come to his community.

Portable says God speaks through him

The Zazu crooner took to his Instagram stories to post a series of videos where he addressed the backlash he faced over slapping the pastor.

The singer called himself a pastor, adding that everything he said was the word of God because God talks through him.

Portable claimed to be God’s servant despite being a gangster. He said God’s spirit would have informed him if the preacher he slapped was a real pastor or not. The singer shut down claims of disrespecting God’s servant.

Portable calls himself three-in-one

According to Portable, he speaks to God in the open and in secret, and God has always protected him despite his many enemies.

The Zazu star also added that he was a multifaceted person who does three-in-one. He went on to explain that he is a king, a pastor, a native doctor and an Islamic cleric.

In his words:

“I’m a pastor, Pastor Zazu. Anything I say is the word of God. When I talk, God talks. I’m an angel, I am a human being, I’m not perfect. I am God’s servant even though I might be a gangster, God talks through me. I did not disrespect any pastor, if you are truly a pastor, God’s spirit would have told me, your words are not the word of God. I know God’s word, I know how I talk to God and you cannot tell me how to speak with God. I know how I have been talking to God in the open and in secret and He has been answering me. God answers me every time I talk to Him, from Monday to Sunday. God would not reject my voice or get angry at me. You people will not succeed in killing me. I am surrounded by enemies but God has continued to save me. Is it everyone that God called to be a pastor? Wait for God to call you and don’t spoil his works. I am a king, I am a pastor, a babalawo, an Ogboni and Alfa.”

Fans react as Portable claims he’s a pastor

Portable’s claim about being a pastor after he slapped a preacher raised mixed feelings. While some Nigerians were not amused, others laughed at the display. Read some of their comments below:

its_yindah:

“Trinity portable 😂.”

its_yindah:

“Pastor Elizabeth Joyce😂.”

Ejikenkemc:

“Mental health is important. At this point he need help 😢.”

Officialkenorance001:

“This man again!!!😂”

badguyclue:

“We can play but when the truth hits, let’s take our L maturely.. Pride always comes before a downfall 😢.”

djslaminjay1:

“Pastor Zazoo na your church i wan dey attend now.”

king__amarula:

“Person wen he head nor correct 🤣🤣.”

official_imoleayo_babajide:

“He thinks everything is a CRUISE.”

Austinekel7:

“God Is Indeed A Merciful God.”

aliurufaikudirat:

“Olamide in corner of his house shaking his head and say OMG why did I do this.”

ho_lar:

“3 factor authentication 😂.”

Ljfilms__:

“Pride goes before destruction, And a haughty spirit before a fall. Better to be of a humble spirit with the lowly, Than to divide the spoil with the proud.”

Tade_esq:

“Even if he isn’t a pastor, it’s unlawful and inhumane to a$sult anyone, irrespective of their status.”

Vitamin_tomi:

“Nobody deserves such disrespect though pastor or not !you have spoken and he was leaving already when you decide to use him for highlight.”

viiince_kg:

“Just a psychiatric patient and a Menace…All I see!!!”

Iggy__emmanuel_:

“You as a pastor wetin carry u go person business space to preach when others are business at work if no be misplaced priorities.”

Islamic cleric slams Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that an Islamic cleric showed his grievance towards the controversial singer Portable.

Reacting to the viral video of Portable slapping a pastor, the cleric said that though he was a Muslim, he wouldn't see such disrespect and allow it to slide.

He inquired about Portable's parents and asked if he indeed has elders at home. The cleric also noted that the Zeh Nation boss was like a son to him.

