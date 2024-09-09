A little girl had a rollercoaster of emotions when she discovered that half of her toys had been given out

The little girl was fast asleep when her parents packaged her toys and gave them out as donation

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the action of the little girl's parents

A heart-wrenching video surfaced on social media, showcasing a little girl's distressing reaction to discovering that some of her toys had been donated.

The child's parents had taken the opportunity to pack up half of her belongings while she slept, sparking a mixed response from TikTok users.

Little girl in pain over missing toys

Source: TikTok

Little girl in pain over missing toys

The clip, shared by @helicopter_dad17 on TikTok, captured the moment the girl woke up to find out her toy's were no longer complete.

Her parents' decision to donate half of her toys without her knowledge or consent led to an outpouring of emotions from only users.

"We donated half her toys when she was sleeping. She gave us the business," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as girl laments over missing toys

TikTok users shared their opinions on the parents' actions, with some praising their efforts to teach the child about generosity and others criticising their approach.

@PrettyWiseandRight said:

"We need to explain to our babies what's happening they understand even if they can't talk yet. Wait till she was ready to let them go. So sad. First heartbreak, first shock all delivered by."

@prountpan said:

"She is right! I agree with everything she says."

@happymamas1237 reacted:

“I wouldn’t do that to you, I didn’t deserve that. Why would you do that?” Is exactly what I heard."

@Cymbeline (Lyne) said:

"No cuz it was traumatic for me to have my toys taken from me as a child, I get her."

@Hygge Sarah said:

"I still remember the toys my mom sold in a garage sale. I miss you barbie dream boat."

@barbidrms said:

"Don't do it again. I have seen people say they still remember this stuff from their childhoods!!"

@JoAnn Simonson added:

"Maybe you should have asked her first. She obviously had a lot to say about it."

See the post below:

Little girl gets angry at mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl stunned social media users with the way she talked to her mother when she came to pick her up from school.

In a video that has received over 4 million likes on TikTok, the girl tackled her mother for coming late.

