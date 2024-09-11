A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing what monkeys did to her and left her greatly heartbroken

The lady visited the Lekki Conservation Center in Lagos for sight-seeing but a group of monkeys played a fast one on her

She placed her food comprising jollof rice and chicken on the floor and the monkeys swooped on it and stole it

Some monkeys at the Lekki Conservation Center, Lagos did a Nigerian lady dirty when she visited the place.

The lady recorded a video of her experience at the popular conservation centre and shared it online.

The lady lamented that the monkeys robbed her of her food. Photo credit: TikTok/@jhany_manny.

In the video, Jane Manny said she was robbed, not by humans, but by monkeys who stole her food.

The short video showed one of the monkeys dragging a chunk of chicken meat from her bag.

There was also a plate of jollof rice in the bag and the monkeys opened it and had a good time eating.

She watched but was unable to do anything to stop the rampaging monkeys who were bent on having a good share of her food.

Many people who had also visited the Lekki Conservation Center shared their experiences in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as monkeys steal lady's food

Jasmine said:

"When I went, I was sitting on that same chair and didn’t know bro was coming from the back. Then my friend and I attempted to run but we couldn’t and it dragged my 3500 shawarma and ran."

@Solexbrown said:

"Everything for Lagos rugged."

@Amala said:

"And funny fact: E no go chop am finish."

@Callme___Dammy said:

"This one pass robbery."

@skulboiy said:

"Who bring am come? They must return my food o."

@Precious OlaWunmi said:

"If you’ve ever been here, you’d understand why she couldn’t do anything. Those animals are stubborn. Especially the monkeys. Some go even carry your coconut with tiny hand."

