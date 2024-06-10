A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment famous activist VeryDarkMan arrived in court

The video showed the activist pointing fingers at him and warning him for making a video as he walked inside the court

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people begged for his release while others wanted him in prison

A video of controversial activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in court has triggered reactions from netizens.

In the video shared via the Instagram app, the activist walked with lawyers for his case trial after being sued for unclear reasons.

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @mazitundeednut on Instagram showed VeryDarkMan warning a man who filmed him as he walked inside the court.

In several videos online, VeryDarkMan is seen in a shirt and trousers, not his regular singlet that bares his chest.

At one point in the video, the activist placed his hand on one ear and promised to knock the man on the head for not heeding instructions.

"You you no dey hear. The time wey I go knock you your eye go clear," the activist said.

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan in court

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the trending video on Instagram.

Roastedturkey___ asked:

"But what really made him go to jail?"

Empressjudas said:

"I LOVE HIM."

Cjviolinist said:

"Close friends are always unserious and the best. He still dey laugh him guy in this situation, even vdm know say na werey he get as friend."

Mandy__chuks said:

"He’s coming back stronger button."

Fadawhite_1 said:

"He should go back button >>>>>>."

Shedrack_0fficial commented:

"Only VDM lover should hit the likes button."

Og_vallens_ said:

"He shouldn’t be released button here."

Dkokopee reacted:

"The Ratel is coming , Don’t play, we must #spoil_thier_gen."

Succillicious added:

"We really didn’t ask for this update."

Midecupoftee added:

"They can imprison his body but they can’t capture his soul. Good to have him back."

Mandy__chuks asked:

"Who else can’t wait to see him back?"

Becky_igwe added:

"Once he comes back and start ranting again pls keep helping him to repost his videos, so that they will finally throw him in prison for a long time."

Source: Legit.ng